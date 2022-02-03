-$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($7.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,752,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,224,531. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 160,428 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

