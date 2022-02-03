$152.49 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce $152.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.02 million to $162.63 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $480.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $491.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.95 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $478.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of EGLE opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $627.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.