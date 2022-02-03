$153.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report sales of $153.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $152.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $587.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $592.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.36 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after purchasing an additional 288,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,608,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,876,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

