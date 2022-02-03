1irstcoin Trading Down 4.5% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $5.45 million and $15,506.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00106154 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

