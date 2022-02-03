$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

VSCO stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.