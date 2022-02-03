$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

