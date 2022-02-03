20,358 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $100.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.