20,537 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

