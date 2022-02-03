$329.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $329.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $330.30 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 249.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

