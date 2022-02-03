$342.90 Million in Sales Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will announce sales of $342.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $330.50 million to $355.30 million. Walker & Dunlop reported sales of $349.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walker & Dunlop.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

NYSE WD opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.88. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.