3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 351.50 ($4.73). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.71), with a volume of 1,802,259 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.71) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 19.95 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 349.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

