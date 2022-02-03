3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $28,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.04. 3M has a 52 week low of $160.54 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.