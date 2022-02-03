$41.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report $41.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $166.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $168.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $191.88 million, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $201.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 50,547 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 286,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 96,211 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIO stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

