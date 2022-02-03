$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post sales of $428.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $426.00 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.09 and a 200-day moving average of $416.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

