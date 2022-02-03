4NEW Market Cap Hits $87,798.07 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. 4NEW has a total market cap of $87,798.07 and approximately $2,599.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

