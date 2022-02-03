$5.38 EPS Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.93 and the highest is $5.92. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $5.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $14.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,632. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

