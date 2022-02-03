5,000 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,412,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $2,111,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

Moderna stock opened at $164.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

