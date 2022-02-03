5,211,832 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,211,832 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $106,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

