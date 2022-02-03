583,889 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 583,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,291,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.29% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $24,918,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CUBE stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

