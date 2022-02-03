$627.11 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will post sales of $627.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $637.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.70 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $509.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $579,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 181.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $6,389,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

