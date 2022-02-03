$7.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will post sales of $7.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.40 billion. Jabil posted sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $31.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.77 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.75 billion to $33.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,613,714. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jabil by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Jabil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Jabil by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. Jabil has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

