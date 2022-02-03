$720.04 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post $720.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $715.60 million and the highest is $725.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $698.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

