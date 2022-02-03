$800.51 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $800.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.50 million and the highest is $803.62 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,421,000 after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

