$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report sales of $83.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $83.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $333.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $343.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LXP opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 266.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 4,929,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after buying an additional 4,479,621 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,613,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

