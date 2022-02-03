870,925 Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 870,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $6,235,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $8,564,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $138,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $15,920,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $56,561,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.