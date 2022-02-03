89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00.
ETNB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 314,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.