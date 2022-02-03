89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00.

ETNB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 314,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,809,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

