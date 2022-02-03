8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $208,920.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.