8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in 8X8 by 77.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in 8X8 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

