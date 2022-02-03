8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price cut by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

EGHT traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,091. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after buying an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 8X8 by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in 8X8 by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,836,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 388,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

