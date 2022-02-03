8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $15.43. 8X8 shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 9,912 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EGHT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

