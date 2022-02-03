9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Trading Up 0.5%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 38,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 86,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JFU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 9F during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

