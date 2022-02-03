A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $18.07 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. Research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

