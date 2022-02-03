A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 72,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 774,882 shares.The stock last traded at $13.33 and had previously closed at $13.92.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 848,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after buying an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $8,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after buying an additional 491,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 331.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 384,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

