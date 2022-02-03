Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 34,894 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00.
Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.44. 724,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
