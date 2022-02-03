Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 34,894 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.44. 724,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

