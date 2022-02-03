Aavegotchi Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00005404 BTC on major exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $124.88 million and $24.85 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00114550 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 63,678,167 coins and its circulating supply is 61,914,004 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

