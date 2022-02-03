ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ABB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 117,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

