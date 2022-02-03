AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $140.50. 149,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,559. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

