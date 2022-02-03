AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $244.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.93.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

