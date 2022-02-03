Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 126,350 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.79. 657,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Appian by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,476 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

