Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,186. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

