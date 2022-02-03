Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €53.00 ($59.55).

OTCMKTS ACGPF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37. Accell Group has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $67.05.

Get Accell Group alerts:

About Accell Group

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.