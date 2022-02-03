Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Accell Group has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

About Accell Group

Accell Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles. It operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. Its brands include Batavus, Sparta, Winora, Tunturi, and Raleigh. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

