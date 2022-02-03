Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.51). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.51), with a volume of 51,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.68. The firm has a market cap of £142.91 million and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

In other Access Intelligence news, insider Mark Fautley purchased 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,947.50 ($13,373.89).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

