accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $809.69

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 809.69 ($10.89) and traded as low as GBX 728 ($9.79). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 728 ($9.79), with a volume of 46,394 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.48) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.48) price objective on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($27.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £300.42 million and a P/E ratio of -30.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 805.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 809.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

