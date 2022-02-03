Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACCYY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.39) to €32.00 ($35.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Accor has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

