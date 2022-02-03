adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €326.07 ($366.37).

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($359.55) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($393.26) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

FRA:ADS opened at €246.15 ($276.57) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €253.77 and its 200 day moving average is €279.07. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($225.85).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

