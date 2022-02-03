Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,574.30

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,574.30 ($34.61) and last traded at GBX 3,065 ($41.21), with a volume of 119843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080 ($41.41).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.99) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.54) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.13) to GBX 3,061 ($41.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.13).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,098.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,220.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.18 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

