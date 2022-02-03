Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.58.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.