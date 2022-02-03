Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 47,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,241,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $533.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $570.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

