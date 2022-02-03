Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $533.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $570.37 and its 200 day moving average is $612.28. The company has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

